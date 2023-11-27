Tillman caught four of five targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 29-12 loss to the Broncos.

The 2023 third-round pick hauled in more catches for more yardage than he had in his first seven NFL games combined, but all of his production came in the first half with fellow rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center. Thompson-Robinson left the game in the third quarter with a concussion, and the lone pass Tillman saw from PJ Walker afterward fell incomplete. Even if Thompson-Robinson is able to clear the league's protocol and suit up in Week 13 against the Rams, Tillman has yet to show enough consistency to be anything more than a deep-league dart throw for fantasy purposes. The chemistry the duo showed in the first half Sunday was encouraging, however.