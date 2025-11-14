Tillman (glute) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Tillman upgraded to full participation Friday after a pair of limited practice showings to avoid a Week 11 injury designation. In his second game back from a stint on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, Tillman projects to operate as Cleveland's No. 2 wide receiver alongside Jerry Jeudy.