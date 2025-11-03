The Browns designated Tillman (hamstring) for return to practice Monday.

Now that Tillman has been cleared to practice, the Browns will have 21 days to evaluate him, but if he looks good in workouts this week, he could be activated from injured reserve in advance of Sunday's game at the Jets. Before landing on IR and missing four games, Tillman had accrued an 11-106-2 receiving line on 20 targets through Cleveland's first four contests.