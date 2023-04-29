The Browns selected Tillman in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 74th overall.

Tillman (6-foot-3, 213 pounds) went one pick after fellow Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt (Giants), but Tillman is the more well-rounded of the two. Though his 4.54-second 40 makes Tillman the lesser big-play threat of the duo, his much sturdier frame and otherwise adequate athleticism (37-inch vertical, 128-inch broad jump) renders him more versatile overall. However, in his rookie campaign, Tillman likely projects to compete with David Bell to serve as the swing backup at receiver behind the top three of Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Elijah Moore.