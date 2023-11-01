Tillman moved up the depth chart after Cleveland traded Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Lions on Tuesday.

Tillman, the rookie third-round pick out of Tennessee, has been inactive the last three games (healthy for two of those three). When he was active, Tillman averaged 11 snaps per game and was targeted three times. That the Browns moved on from Peoples-Jones was logical; he was in the final year of his contract and seemingly fell out of favor as a target. The trade may not immediately mean much for Tillman as a fantasy asset, but he could be active going forward and an injury away from a more significant role.