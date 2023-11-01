Tillman will likely serve as the primary replacement for Donovan Peoples-Jones, whom the Browns traded to the Lions on Tuesday, Terry Pluto of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Tillman, a rookie third-round pick out of Tennessee, has been inactive the last three games and was a healthy scratch on two of those occasions. When he was active for the Browns' first four games of the season, Tillman averaged 11 snaps per contest and was targeted a total of three times. The Browns' decision to move Peoples-Jones doesn't come out of nowhere; he was in the final year of his contract and seemingly fell out of favor as a priority in Cleveland's passing game. The trade may not immediately mean much for Tillman as a fantasy asset, but he could be active going forward and may be an injury away from capturing a more significant role.