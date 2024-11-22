Tillman was diagnosed with a concussion during Thursday's 24-19 win over the Steelers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Tillman exited the game late in the third quarter and was evaluated for a head injury. He will have 11 days to clear concussion protocol, as the Browns won't play until Monday night in a Week 13 matchup against the Broncos.
