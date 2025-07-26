Tillman is believed to be okay after leaving practice early Friday due to a lower left leg injury, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Tillman had to leave the field Friday after appearing to hurt his left leg during practice. The specifics of the injury aren't yet clear, but Schultz's report suggests that the 25-year-old wideout isn't dealing with a major issue. That's a sigh of relief for Cleveland and Tillman, who's in line to work as the Browns' No. 2 wideout this season behind Jerry Jeudy.