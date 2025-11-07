Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that he expects Tillman (hamstring) to be activated off injured reserve and suit up Sunday against the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Cleveland still has to officially activate Tillman, but all signs point to the wide receiver returning for his first action since Week 4. Tillman's likely to jump right back into a starting role against a Jets defense that traded away top cornerback Sauce Gardner on Tuesday. Fellow Browns wideout Isaiah Bond (foot) is expected to sit out.