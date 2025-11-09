Tillman (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tillman was activated from injured reserve earlier Saturday and is expected to make his return to the lineup after being injured in Week 4. With Tillman back in action and Isaiah Bond (foot) ruled out, Tillman should step right back into an every-down role alongside Jerry Jeudy. Tillman, however, has yet to play a game with Dillon Gabriel under center, making him a risky fantasy bet in what is already one of the league's least-potent passing attacks. The good news for Tillman is the Jets' trade of No. 1 CB Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis earlier in the week.