Tillman (concussion) finished the 2023 season with 21 catches for 224 yards on 44 targets and added an eight-yard run.

Tillman dressed in 14 games as a rookie and took on a larger role down the stretch before missing the wild-card round playoff loss to the Texans due to a concussion. He's expected to be healthy by the start of the 2024 season, and while the 2023 third-round draft pick out of Tennessee put up underwhelming numbers in his first NFL campaign, he could benefit from more stability at quarterback in his second season. Five quarterbacks started at least one game for the Browns in 2023: Deshaun Watson (shoulder), Dorian Thompson-Robinson (hip), PJ Walker, Joe Flacco and Jeff Driskel.