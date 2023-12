Tillman caught four of eight targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bears.

The eight targets tied Amari Cooper for second on the Browns and set a new career high for Tillman, but the rookie didn't do much with his opportunities. The 2023 third-round pick has still caught multiple passes in four straight games as his role in the passing game increases, and he'll look to put together a breakout performance in Week 16 against the Texans.