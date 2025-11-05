Tillman (hamstring) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said last Monday that Tillman was expected back after the Week 9 bye. A full practice confirms the wideout is on track to make that happen, likely stepping back in as a starter for an offense that's gotten just 632 cumulative receiving yards from its wide receivers this season. Poor QB play and an emphasis on the RBs/TEs are part of that, but it's also fair to say that neither Tillman nor Jerry Jeudy has shown the form that contributed to their respective hot streaks last season. Jeudy figures to continue starting anyway, with Tillman more likely to take snaps that have been going to Isaiah Bond (DNP - foot) and Jamari Thrash.