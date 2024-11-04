Tillman secured six of 11 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 27-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Jameis Winston struggled throughout the afternoon against a relentless Chargers defense that sacked him six times and picked him off on three occasions. However, Tillman still garnered enough of his attention to tie with Jerry Jeudy for the team lead in targets while setting the pace in receiving yards. The second-year wideout was also on the other end of Winston's only passing touchdown of the day, securing a difficult 17-yard grab late in the fourth quarter for his third score in the last two games. Tillman has clearly established himself as one of Winston's most trusted targets, leaving the 2023 third-round pick with a bright outlook for a Week 11 road matchup against the Saints following a Week 10 bye.