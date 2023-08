Tillman caught two of four targets for seven yards in Friday's preseason game against Washington.

Tillman, a third-round pick in 2023, has four catches through two preseason games. He's expected to land a roster spot, but where Tillman sits on the depth chart depends on injuries in the wide receiver room. Elijah Moore sustained a rib injury Friday, and he will join Marquise Goodwin (illness) and Jaelon Darden (leg) in the trainer's room.