Tillman won't return to Sunday's game against the Lions after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Tillman approached the contest without an injury designation after being limited Wednesday and Thursday by listed hand and hip issues, so Sunday's hamstring injury is something new for the wideout. Prior to his exit, Tillman caught one of his two targets for six yards. In his absence, Isaiah Bond, Jamari Thrash and DeAndre Carter are available to handle WR snaps that don't go to Jerry Jeudy.