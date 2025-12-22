Tillman caught his lone target for eight yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bills in Week 16.

Tillman, who had played just seven snaps last week after returning from a concussion, was given 31 snaps Sunday. Unfortunately for the receiver, he was not - and has not been -- a preferred target of quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Over the last five contests, Tillman has three catches on eight targets for 36 yards.