The Browns placed Tillman (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Tillman had generated an 11-106-2 receiving line on 20 targets through the first four weeks of the season before exiting early in this past Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Lions with the hamstring injury. As a result of his move to IR, Tillman will have to miss at least the next four games, making the Browns' Week 10 game against the Jets as his earliest possible return date. While Tillman is out, Isaiah Bond and Jamari Thrash are expected to see added opportunities on offense behind No. 1 wideout Jerry Jeudy.