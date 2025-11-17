Tillman caught three of four targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Ravens.

Tillman was able to pace the team in receiving yards while finishing tied for the lead in catches with fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy. The 25-year-old was limited by a glute injury at practice throughout the week, but he didn't look any worse for wear in Week 11. Tillman will look to build off of Sunday's performance when the Browns square off with the Raiders in Week 12.