Browns' Cedric Tillman: Limited again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tillman (hand, hip) remained limited at practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
With back-to-back limited sessions thus far, Tillman will probably need to practice fully in order to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions. With a 10/100/2 receiving line on 18 targets through three games, Tillman is on the fantasy lineup radar in Week 4 while working alongside fellow starting WR Jerry Jeudy.
