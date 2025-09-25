Tillman (hand, hip) remained limited at practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With back-to-back limited sessions thus far, Tillman will probably need to practice fully in order to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions. With a 10/100/2 receiving line on 18 targets through three games, Tillman is on the fantasy lineup radar in Week 4 while working alongside fellow starting WR Jerry Jeudy.