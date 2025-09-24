Tillman (hand) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Tillman secured all three of his targets for 26 yards during Cleveland's win over the Packers in Week 3, though he played a season-low 74 percent of offensive snaps. That also marked his first game of the season without a touchdown. The No. 2 receiver will have two more chances to upgrade his activity level at practice ahead of Sunday's road matchup against Detroit.