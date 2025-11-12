Tillman was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a glute injury, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas returned from a hamstring injury for Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jets, catching two of four targets for 11 yards while tying for second on the Browns in route share (74 percent). Fellow Browns wideout Isaiah Bond (foot) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, but he may just be a reserve behind Tillman, Jerry Jeudy and Jamari Thrash at this point.