Tillman was not targeted over seven snaps in Sunday's 31-3 loss to Chicago in Week 15.

Tillman battled a concussion and a rib injury during the practice week but was eventually cleared and allowed to suit up. The snap volume indicates he may not have been fully ready to absorb contact. Tillman normally is the No. 2 wideout and snap counts bear that out, but he was on the field less than depth options Malachi Corley (15 snaps) and Gage Larvadain (31),