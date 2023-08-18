Tillman secured two of three targets for 50 yards in the Browns' 18-18 preseason tie with the Eagles on Thursday night.

Tillman saw both of his targets on the Browns' first drive, a 12-play, 75-yard march that ended in a John Kelly fumble at the shadow of the Eagles' goal line. The bulk of Tillman's production came on a game-long 36-yard reception down the left side that put the ball at Philadelphia's 16-yard line. Tillman has recorded a pair of grabs in each of the Browns' first three preseason games, and with Elijah Moore (rib) and Marquise Goodwin (NFIA-illness) both still sidelined, the rookie third-round pick appears on track to open the regular season in a solid complementary role.