Tillman (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

This is the fourth game Tillman will miss after suffering a concussion against the Steelers back on Thursday night football in Week 12. The switch from Jameis Winston to Dorian Thompson-Robinson might subdue what had been a vibrant passing attack with Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore absorbing the majority of the passing volume in Tillman's absence.