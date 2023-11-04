Tillman is expected to be among the top four wideouts Sunday with David Bell (knee) ruled out for Week 9's matchup against the Cardinals.

Tillman, who has not been active the last three games, moved up the ladder twice this week. First, it was Donovan Peoples-Jones being traded to the Lions, then it was Bell's status for Week 9. It's an ideal week for Tillman, as the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson signals a more productive passing game. Marquise Goodwin is also expected to play a greater role and likely to get most of the snaps that had gone to Peoples-Jones in previous games.