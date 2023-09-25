Tillman played 11 snaps and was untargeted in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Titans in Week 3.

That made three consecutive weeks without a target for Tillman, who has averaged 10 snaps per game. He sits on the second tier of Cleveland's wideout depth chart along with David Bell (four targets, 31 snaps) Marquise Goodwin (four targets, 30 snaps).