Tillman (concussion, rib) is not in line to practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Tillman was on the field for 64 percent of the Browns' snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-29 loss to the Titans, a game in which the wideout caught one of three targets for 23 yards. He's now contending with a pair of injury concerns ahead of this weekend's contest against the Bears, with two more chances to practice on tap before Cleveland's Week 15 game statuses are posted Friday.