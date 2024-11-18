Tillman gathered in three of eight targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 35-14 loss at New Orleans.
Prior to the Browns' Week 10 bye, Tillman surpassed 75 receiving yards in three straight games en route to a cumulative 21-255-3 line on 32 targets. The volume still was there for the second-year receiver as QB Jameis Winston aired it out 46 times, but Jerry Jeudy (6-142-1 on 11 targets), David Njoku (9-81-0 on nine targets) and Elijah Moore (6-66-1 on eight targets) were the main beneficiaries this time around. Cleveland has a quick turnaround Thursday against a tough Steelers defense, so Tillman may have his work cut out for him to produce Week 12.
