Tillman caught one of two targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 20-18 win over the Bengals in Week 18.

Tillman was responsible for the Browns' longest play for the second consecutive week, and five of his last eight receptions were good for more than 20 yards. Unfortunately for the third-year wideout, Cleveland's quarterback situation was a mess all season and limited his growth following a promising campaign in 2024. He had just five catches over the final seven games this season. Tillman ended the regular season with 21 catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns. The 2023 third-round pick out of Tennessee enters the final year of his rookie contract and should be among the team's top three wideouts in 2026, but his fantasy value depends on expected organizational changes during the offseason.