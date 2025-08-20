Tillman missed Wednesday's practice with a non-serious thumb injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

He presumably won't play in Cleveland's preseason finale but should be fine for the regular-season opener against Cincinnati on Sun., Sept. 7. Tillman looks to be the No. 2 wide receiver for Cleveland, although it may end up being a fluid depth chart beyond top target Jerry Jeudy. With Joe Flacco named as the Week 1 starter, there's an opportunity for decent receiving production even if the Browns are unlikely to field an efficient offense.