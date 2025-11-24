Tillman secured one of three targets for five yards in Cleveland's win over Las Vegas on Sunday.

Tillman's three targets tied him with Jerry Jeudy and Dylan Sampson for second on the team behind Harold Fannin (six), but Tillman and Shedeur Sanders showed zero on-field chemistry. After totaling seven catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns from Joe Flacco in the first two games of the season, Tillman has just 10 grabs for 100 scoreless yards in five appearances since, making Tillman someone to avoid in fantasy lineups ahead of a Week 13 date with San Francisco.