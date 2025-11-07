Tillman (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, but he's expected to be activated from injured reserve and suit up, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Tillman has been practicing without limitations, but an official move adding him to the active roster will need to be performed in order for the wide receiver to make his return to game action Sunday. Isaiah Bond (foot) has been ruled out, so Cleveland's wide receiver depth chart consists of Jerry Jeudy, Jamari Thrash, Gage Larvadain and Malachi Corley, pending Tillman's return.