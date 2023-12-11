Tillman caught two of four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jaguars in Week 14.

Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore dwarf Tillman in terms of targets, but the rookie continues to get significant usage. He's played 81.4 percent of the offensive snaps since the Browns traded Donovan Peoples-Jones to Detroit. Recently, that usage translated into targets with an average of five per game over the last three weeks. And now that the Browns settled on the passing-competent Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, Tillman is in line to make a meaningful fantasy impact.