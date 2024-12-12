Tillman (concussion) was limited at practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Tillman was also limited Wednesday, but he'll have one more chance to practice fully before Week 15 injury designations are assigned. Tillman has missed the Browns' last two games, but his ability to practice, albeit in a limited fashion, suggests that he has a chance to gain clearance to suit up Sunday against the Chiefs.
