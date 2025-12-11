Tillman (concussion/ribs) is not in line to practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Tillman is missing a second consecutive practice while nursing a pair of injury sustained during Cleveland's loss to the Titans in Week 14. He'll have one more chance to resume practicing ahead of Sunday's game against Chicago, but at this stage Tillman appears to be trending in the wrong direction. He'll need to gain full clearance from the concussion protocol before returning to the Browns' starting lineup.