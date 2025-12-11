Browns' Cedric Tillman: Remains sidelined at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tillman (concussion/ribs) is not in line to practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Tillman is missing a second consecutive practice while nursing a pair of injury sustained during Cleveland's loss to the Titans in Week 14. He'll have one more chance to resume practicing ahead of Sunday's game against Chicago, but at this stage Tillman appears to be trending in the wrong direction. He'll need to gain full clearance from the concussion protocol before returning to the Browns' starting lineup.
More News
-
Browns' Cedric Tillman: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Browns' Cedric Tillman: Snags one catch in loss•
-
Browns' Cedric Tillman: Targeted once in loss•
-
Browns' Cedric Tillman: Produces five yards in victory•
-
Browns' Cedric Tillman: Leads team in receiving in defeat•
-
Browns' Cedric Tillman: Cleared to face Ravens•