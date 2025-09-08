Tillman caught five of eight targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bengals in Week 1.

Tillman snagged a five-yard pass on a crossing route in the back of the end zone for Cleveland's lone touchdown. He also had one of three fourth-quarter drops by Browns receivers. His drop with 1:24 remaining was the dagger, as it bounded off his hands and into the arms of the Bengals' DJ Turner. Despite the drop, a lot went right in Week 1 for Tillman, who saw good target volume and had a 25-yard reception. After flashing in the middle of the 2024 season, a concussion ended the year after Week 12 and left his status for 2025 up in the air. Tillman enters the season as the No. 2 wideout opposite Jerry Jeudy, and nothing that transpired Sunday will change that.