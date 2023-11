Tillman caught his lone target for three yards in Sunday's 27-0 win over Arizona in Week 9.

Tillman was the main beneficiary of the Donovan Peoples-Jones trade and the David Bell (knee) injury. The rookie third-round pick shattered his previous high snap count, but much like Peoples-Jones, the usage didn't translate into many touches. Marquise Goodwin, also in the mix for more run with Peoples-Jones gone and Bell inactive, left the game in the third quarter with a concussion after eight snaps.