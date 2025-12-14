Browns' Cedric Tillman: Set to face Bears
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tillman (concussion/ribs) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Tillman didn't practice at all Wednesday or Thursday, but he managed a limited session Friday. That will be enough for him to suit up, which also signifies that he cleared the league's concussion protocol. Tillman has yet to show much rapport with Shedeur Sanders, as he has only two catches for 28 yards across the three games that Sanders has started.
