Tillman caught his lone target for 42 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Steelers in Week 17.

Tillman's lone contribution to the win made an impact on Cleveland's lone touchdown drive. He dug the Browns out from deep in their own territory and set up Harold Fannin's (groin) 28-yard touchdown that gave the team a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter. Fannin has been the team's leading target the last few weeks, so the groin injury that forced him to leave Sunday's contest could have implications in the regular season finale next Sunday against the Bengals. If he's held out, then the wide receivers, like Tillman and Jerry Jeudy, could see more passes thrown their way.