Browns' Cedric Tillman: Sets up lone TD in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tillman caught his lone target for 42 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Steelers in Week 17.
Tillman's lone contribution to the win made an impact on Cleveland's lone touchdown drive. He dug the Browns out from deep in their own territory and set up Harold Fannin's (groin) 28-yard touchdown that gave the team a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter. Fannin has been the team's leading target the last few weeks, so the groin injury that forced him to leave Sunday's contest could have implications in the regular season finale next Sunday against the Bengals. If he's held out, then the wide receivers, like Tillman and Jerry Jeudy, could see more passes thrown their way.
More News
-
Browns' Cedric Tillman: Increased playing time in loss•
-
Browns' Cedric Tillman: Limited snap count in loss•
-
Browns' Cedric Tillman: Set to face Bears•
-
Browns' Cedric Tillman: Listed as questionable•
-
Browns' Cedric Tillman: Remains sidelined at practice•
-
Browns' Cedric Tillman: Not practicing Wednesday•