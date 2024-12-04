Tillman (concussion) won't participate in Wednesday's walk-through session, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

After sitting out Monday's loss to the Steelers due to the concussion, Tillman has yet to make enough progress through the five-step protocol to log any on-field activity. Tillman will still have two more chances this week to get back on the practice field, and he'll also need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before exiting concussion protocol. In Tillman's absence during the Week 13 loss, fellow wideoutsJerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore were both busier than usual, combining for 27 targets on the night.