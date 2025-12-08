Tillman caught one of three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 31-29 loss to the Titans in Week 14.

Tillman entered Week 14 with just one catch for five yards in the previous two games. With the Browns' passing offense showing some life Sunday under quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who completed 23-of-42 passes for 364 yards, there's hope that secondary receivers like Tillman could be useful over the in final four games.