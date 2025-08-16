Tillman caught his only target for 18 yards in Saturday's 22-13 preseason win over the Eagles.

The third-year wideout got the start and connected with Dillon Gabriel for a long gain on the Browns' second drive of the day. Tillman's production through his first two seasons has suffered due to injuries and inconsistent quarterback play, but he has shown occasional flashes of upside. He's ticketed for the No. 2 WR spot on the depth chart opposite Jerry Jeudy, and the Cleveland passing game could be a little more stable in 2025 with Joe Flacco expected to be under center.