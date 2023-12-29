Tillman caught one of four targets for eight yards in Thursday's 37-20 win over the Jets in Week 17.

Tillman entered the game expected to take on a larger role with Amari Cooper (heel) inactive, and he took on increased interest after Elijah Moore entered the NFL's concussion protocol during the game. The rookie led the Browns wideouts with 57 snaps (95 percent) and three of his four targets were in the red zone. Cleveland has extra preparation and healing time before the season finale against the Bengals, and either or both Cooper and Moore could be available. With the Browns having qualified for the postseason, that may enter the decision-making process regarding the availability of the injured receivers Week 18.