Tillman caught two of six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Rams in Week 13.

Tillman led the team's wideouts with 66 snaps and had a season high in targets. The rookie has been a regular presence on the field the last five weeks but it's only been recently that the usage translated into targets; Tillman's seen 11 passes thrown his way the last two weeks. Top wide receiver Amari Cooper sustained a concussion Sunday, leaving Tillman, Elijah Moore and David Bell as the top three healthy wideouts.