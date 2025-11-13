Tillman (glute) remained limited in practice Thursday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

It's unclear if this glute injury is connected to the hamstring injury that landed Tillman on injured reserve prior to his return in Cleveland's Week 10 loss to the Jets. Tillman may just be getting eased back into practice following his return to action, but he would probably need to log a full practice Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens.