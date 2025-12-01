Tillman failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 26-8 loss to San Francisco in Week 13.

Tillman's lone target came early in the second quarter on a day when the wind impacted both team's quarterbacks. He had the second-most snaps among Cleveland's wide receivers, but the Browns' offense isn't structured for leading wideout Jerry Jeudy to hold much fantasy value, much less Tillman as its No. 2. Tillman has one catch on four targets the last two games, and his two touchdowns this season came during the first two weeks of the season when Joe Flacco was chucking the ball.