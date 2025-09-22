Tillman caught all three targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 13-10 win over the Packers.

Tillman, who had 15 targets and two touchdowns through the first two weeks, was kept out of the end zone for the first time and had his fewest targets of the season. The production drop in Week 3 has more to do with Cleveland's sputtering offense and shouldn't be seen as a designed plan to reduce Tillman's role. He's been on the field for 86 percent of the offensive snaps, second only to Jerry Jeudy (86.5 percent) among the Browns wide receivers.