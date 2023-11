Tillman did not catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 33-31 win over the Ravens in Week 10.

For a second consecutive week, Tillman was a top-three wideout in terms of snaps (66, 85 percent), as Marquise Goodwin (concussion) and David Bell (knee) were unavailable. Tillman's played a combined 120 snaps the last two games but has just four targets and one catch.