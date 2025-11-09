Tillman (hamstring) caught two of four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jets.

Tillman was the only Browns wide receiver other than Jerry Jeudy to record a catch in Sunday's loss. Jeudy and tight ends David Njoku and Harold Fannin all seem to be ahead of Tillman in the pecking order among Cleveland's pass catchers heading into Week 11 against the Ravens, but at least Tillman made it through unscathed in his first game since Week 4. The third-year wideout was activated from injured reserve Saturday.